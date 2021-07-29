Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%.

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

