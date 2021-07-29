Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,520 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $1,413,422. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.