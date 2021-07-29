Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,538.57. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

