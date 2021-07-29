Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,200.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,727.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,538.57. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

