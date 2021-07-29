Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,000.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,738.86.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,462.65. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 893.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 485,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,549,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

