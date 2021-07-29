Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $3,034.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,738.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,721.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,462.65. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

