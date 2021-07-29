Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

NASDAQ:ALTA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.58. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $777.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.95.

ALTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

