Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 149,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,665. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

