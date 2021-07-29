Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

ASPS stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

