Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ASPS opened at $8.35 on Monday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

