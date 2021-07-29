Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $60.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $33.61 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,800,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,946,000 after purchasing an additional 242,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

