AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

