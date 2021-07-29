AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.77.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
