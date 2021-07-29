AMEPAY Hits One Day Volume of $52,318.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $52,318.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00123113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.99 or 1.00017392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00801501 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

