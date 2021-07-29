Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $848.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

