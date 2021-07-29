América Móvil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,709 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,864% compared to the typical daily volume of 87 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 45,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 34.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

