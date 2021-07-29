American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,425 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 164,295 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAL stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

