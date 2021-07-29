American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AAT opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $707,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

