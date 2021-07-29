American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.64

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 11589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

