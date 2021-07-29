American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.99 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.