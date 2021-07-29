American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Trading Up 2.6%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 133,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,209,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.