American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American National Bankshares by 74.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

