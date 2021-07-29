American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.04. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $287.50.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

