American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

