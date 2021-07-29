Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $74.29 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $75.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

