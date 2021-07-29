Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 32.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

SFNC opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

