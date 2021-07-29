Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,080 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $16,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,190,000 after acquiring an additional 645,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,640 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,502. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

