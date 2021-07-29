Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.65 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $252.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 210,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,439,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

