Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 20,462 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,462 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iRobot by 13.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 22.9% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

iRobot stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.