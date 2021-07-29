AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.78. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,488.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

