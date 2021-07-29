Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 433 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boise Cascade by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Boise Cascade by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

