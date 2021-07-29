Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $29,000 in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $123,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CQP stock opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

