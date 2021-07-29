Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $575,104.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,781 shares of company stock worth $2,502,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

