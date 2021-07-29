Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 144 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $406,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,668 shares of company stock valued at $49,803,703 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com stock opened at $325.09 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

