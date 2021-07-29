Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Republic Services by 147.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,856 shares of company stock worth $2,562,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

