Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 174 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.10 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

