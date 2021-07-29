Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases Shares of 587 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 587 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after buying an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after buying an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 53.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 346,444 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,440,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45. KB Home has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

