Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Boosted by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $242.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.04.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.