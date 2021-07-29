AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POWW. Roth Capital boosted their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

POWW opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of -0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter worth $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter worth $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter worth $62,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter worth $89,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

