AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMN stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at $132,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Securities increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

