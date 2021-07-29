Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Amphenol updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS.

NYSE APH traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $72.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,186. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

