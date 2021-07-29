Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,947 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Planet Fitness worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -345.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

