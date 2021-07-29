Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $1,610,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $450,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after buying an additional 429,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMX opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.