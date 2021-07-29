Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.30% of Safehold worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $89.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

