Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $18,719,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $646.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $118.65 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

