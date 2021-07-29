Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,858 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $18,719,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MSTR stock opened at $646.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $118.65 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.44.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.