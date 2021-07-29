Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 134,198 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,198 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.