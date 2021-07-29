Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 39,522 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,522 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.20% of People’s United Financial worth $15,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in People’s United Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $693,929. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

