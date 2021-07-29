Analysts Anticipate Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerecor.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERC shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 8.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 32,634,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at $7,399,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cerecor by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 370,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerecor by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 360,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 4,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,780. The company has a market capitalization of $256.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerecor (CERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.