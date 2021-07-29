Analysts Anticipate Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Impinj reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PI opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Impinj by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

