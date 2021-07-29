Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $272.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.38 million and the highest is $279.11 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after buying an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,136,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 25,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,442,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 711,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 6,690,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,664. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

