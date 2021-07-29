Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after buying an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after buying an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. 694,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,994. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

